Humankind Investments LLC Has $737,000 Stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,433 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 8,940 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10,828.6% in the 2nd quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 765 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 215.7% in the 1st quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 947 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 209.4% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,216 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 57.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $35.83. The company had a trading volume of 191,301 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,084,598. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a market cap of $30.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.71. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.39 and a fifty-two week high of $55.00.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Announces Dividend

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $32.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.17 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 14.39% and a net margin of 3.27%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.17 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on WBA shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance to $36.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $41.00 to $32.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Walgreens Boots Alliance currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.92.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as an integrated healthcare, pharmacy, and retailer in the United States (U.S.), the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Retail Pharmacy, International, and U.S. Healthcare. The U.S. Retail Pharmacy segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

