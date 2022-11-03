Humankind Investments LLC Increases Stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Humankind Investments LLC grew its stake in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,619 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in AGCO were worth $555,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in AGCO. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,796,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $992,507,000 after buying an additional 1,119,255 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $58,666,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 60.4% in the 2nd quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 694,945 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $70,406,000 after buying an additional 261,735 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGCO in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,703,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of AGCO by 330.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 260,139 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,988,000 after buying an additional 199,650 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.94% of the company’s stock.

AGCO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on AGCO from $178.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com lowered AGCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on AGCO from $111.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on AGCO from $137.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on AGCO to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.25.

AGCO traded up $2.97 during trading on Thursday, hitting $118.61. 32,007 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 582,115. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.50, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.44. AGCO Co. has a 1-year low of $88.55 and a 1-year high of $150.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $108.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $3.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.30 billion. AGCO had a return on equity of 22.54% and a net margin of 6.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AGCO Co. will post 11.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. AGCO’s payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In other news, SVP Robert B. Crain sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.22, for a total value of $750,540.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 48,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,149,347.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. It offers horsepower tractors for row crop production, soil cultivation, planting, land leveling, seeding, and commercial hay operations; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, equestrian, and residential uses.

