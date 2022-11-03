Humankind Investments LLC Purchases 1,359 Shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA)

Humankind Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) by 70.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,286 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,359 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in DaVita were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of DaVita by 88.6% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. ACG Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of DaVita in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of DaVita by 154.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 432 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of DaVita by 49.6% in the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in DaVita in the second quarter valued at about $83,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.47% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director John M. Nehra bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $71.14 per share, with a total value of $355,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,067,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

DaVita stock traded down $1.02 during trading on Thursday, reaching $68.74. 31,032 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 982,343. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.63, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The company has a market capitalization of $6.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.00. DaVita Inc. has a 52-week low of $69.00 and a 52-week high of $124.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $88.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.39.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.77 by ($0.32). DaVita had a return on equity of 85.60% and a net margin of 5.84%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.36 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that DaVita Inc. will post 6.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group downgraded DaVita from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $117.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Monday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of DaVita in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded DaVita from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of DaVita to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of DaVita from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $81.17.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure. The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

