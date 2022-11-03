Humankind Investments LLC Sells 1,104 Shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Humankind Investments LLC lessened its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,710 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,104 shares during the period. General Electric accounts for approximately 0.6% of Humankind Investments LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $1,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tcwp LLC bought a new position in General Electric during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of General Electric by 736.2% in the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 393 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 1st quarter worth $40,000. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of General Electric in the 2nd quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 67.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE GE traded up $0.85 on Thursday, hitting $78.25. 240,898 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,120,334. The company has a market capitalization of $85.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $70.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $72.28. General Electric has a 52-week low of $59.93 and a 52-week high of $116.17.

General Electric ( NYSE:GE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.77 billion. General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. General Electric’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that General Electric will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 26th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -5.79%.

GE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on General Electric from $80.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays reduced their target price on General Electric from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on General Electric from $113.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on General Electric in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, General Electric currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.93.

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through four segments: Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, and Healthcare segments. The Power segment offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

