Humankind Investments LLC Sells 1,280 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Humankind Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) by 25.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,729 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,280 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $496,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Interchange Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.7% during the second quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 27.4% during the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 125,987 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $16,754,000 after buying an additional 27,071 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 71.8% during the second quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,797 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $771,000 after buying an additional 2,423 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware raised its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 47.7% during the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 35,820 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,763,000 after buying an additional 11,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC bought a new position in Quest Diagnostics during the second quarter worth $8,822,000. Institutional investors own 88.87% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CAO Michael J. Deppe sold 15,497 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $2,247,065.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,013 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,885. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Timothy M. Ring sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.06, for a total transaction of $288,120.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 24,149 shares in the company, valued at $3,478,904.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 19,497 shares of company stock worth $2,781,965 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Quest Diagnostics Stock Up 2.3 %

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. StockNews.com raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $129.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 21st. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Quest Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $150.00.

NYSE:DGX traded up $3.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $143.68. The company had a trading volume of 32,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,126,759. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market cap of $16.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $133.58. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $120.40 and a twelve month high of $174.16.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The medical research company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.34 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 21.36%. The business’s revenue was down 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 9.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 3rd. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.96%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

Further Reading

