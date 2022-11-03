Humankind Investments LLC Sells 173 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its holdings in FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,693 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in FMC were worth $823,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FMC. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in FMC by 18.3% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,027 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,239 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 8,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,116,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 225.8% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 997 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the period. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of FMC by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,580 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. 87.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get FMC alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently issued reports on FMC. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $144.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 4th. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of FMC from $149.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. StockNews.com raised shares of FMC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of FMC from $127.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, FMC has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $131.91.

FMC Stock Performance

FMC stock traded up $4.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $124.62. The company had a trading volume of 47,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 906,588. FMC Co. has a 52 week low of $97.12 and a 52 week high of $140.99. The firm has a market cap of $15.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.59 and a 200-day moving average of $113.47.

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. FMC had a net margin of 12.80% and a return on equity of 30.64%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that FMC Co. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About FMC

(Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.