Humankind Investments LLC Sells 3,060 Shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Humankind Investments LLC trimmed its position in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 39.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,060 shares during the period. Humankind Investments LLC’s holdings in General Mills were worth $351,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in General Mills by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc raised its stake in General Mills by 1.5% in the first quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance lifted its holdings in General Mills by 1.9% during the first quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 7,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $528,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Camden Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Mills by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 3,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of General Mills by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 10,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $800,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. 75.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE GIS traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $79.09. The stock had a trading volume of 116,080 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,372,075. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.45 and a 200 day moving average of $74.19. The stock has a market cap of $46.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.34. General Mills, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.41 and a 52-week high of $82.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.60.

General Mills Announces Dividend

General Mills ( NYSE:GIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.72 billion. General Mills had a return on equity of 23.87% and a net margin of 15.13%. General Mills’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th were given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.73%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on General Mills from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on General Mills from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $76.38.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In other General Mills news, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 279,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,358,560. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Mills news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 8,682 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total value of $711,924.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,124,774. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey L. Harmening sold 37,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $3,031,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 279,482 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,358,560. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,575 shares of company stock worth $7,701,172 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating).

