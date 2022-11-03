Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Raises Dividend to $1.24 Per Share

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be paid a dividend of 1.24 per share by the aerospace company on Friday, December 9th. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. This is a boost from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18.

Huntington Ingalls Industries has increased its dividend payment by an average of 15.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a dividend payout ratio of 26.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Huntington Ingalls Industries to earn $17.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $4.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.3%.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Performance

Shares of HII stock opened at $253.78 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.41 and a beta of 0.67. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 52 week low of $175.50 and a 52 week high of $260.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $222.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.20 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 15.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of HII. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at about $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% during the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HII has been the subject of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $246.89.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

