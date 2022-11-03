Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HIIGet Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded down $19.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

Earnings History for Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII)

