Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.54 by ($0.10), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.65 earnings per share.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Price Performance

HII traded down $19.72 during trading on Thursday, hitting $234.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,914 shares, compared to its average volume of 354,525. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a twelve month low of $175.50 and a twelve month high of $260.02. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $235.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $222.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20 and a beta of 0.67.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th will be issued a $1.24 dividend. This is a positive change from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.12%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.37%.

Institutional Trading of Huntington Ingalls Industries

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $60,000. Covestor Ltd raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 33.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 709 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $221,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the first quarter valued at $244,000. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 6.4% in the second quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,160 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $253,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HII. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price target on Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Tuesday, October 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $245.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on Huntington Ingalls Industries in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.89.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

