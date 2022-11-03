Huobi Token Price Reaches $8.60 on Exchanges (HT)

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 3rd. Over the last seven days, Huobi Token has traded down 1.2% against the dollar. Huobi Token has a total market capitalization of $1.32 billion and approximately $39.70 million worth of Huobi Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi Token token can currently be bought for about $8.60 or 0.00042387 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Huobi Token

Huobi Token’s launch date was January 22nd, 2018. Huobi Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 153,357,694 tokens. The Reddit community for Huobi Token is https://reddit.com/r/huobiglobal. Huobi Token’s official Twitter account is @huobiglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Huobi Token is www.huobiwallet.com.

Huobi Token Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Huobi token is an ERC-20 token that allows users to receive a discount for any fees on the Huobi exchange. The HT tokens will be issued by an airdrop in which 60% of the tokens will be credit to the users' accounts, 20% will be used to support the platform operations and the last 20% will be used as an incentive to Huobi's team, with a freezing period of 4 years. In the future, the team plans to announce more benefits for the HT token holders.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Huobi Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Huobi Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

