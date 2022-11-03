Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Up to $91.97

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.97, but opened at $96.89. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $92.02, with a volume of 9,941 shares trading hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.

Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51.

Insider Activity

Hyatt Hotels ( NYSE:H Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.47. Hyatt Hotels had a net margin of 4.78% and a negative return on equity of 1.40%. The business had revenue of $1.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.15) EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Hyatt Hotels Co. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 212,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.

Hyatt Hotels Company Profile

Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.

Featured Articles

