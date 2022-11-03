Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) Shares Gap Up to $91.97

Hyatt Hotels Co. (NYSE:H – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $91.97, but opened at $96.89. Hyatt Hotels shares last traded at $92.02, with a volume of 9,941 shares trading hands.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on H shares. Evercore ISI raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Hyatt Hotels from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Hyatt Hotels in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Hyatt Hotels from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.38.
Hyatt Hotels Stock Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $10.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.49 and a beta of 1.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $87.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.51.
Insider Activity
In related news, insider Mark Samuel Hoplamazian sold 43,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.42, for a total transaction of $3,925,855.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 436,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $39,509,109.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.24% of the company’s stock.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 389.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 55.0% during the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 5,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the last quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda grew its position in Hyatt Hotels by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 212,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,165,000 after purchasing an additional 50,600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Hyatt Hotels during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $212,000. Institutional investors own 46.21% of the company’s stock.
Hyatt Hotels Company Profile
Hyatt Hotels Corporation operates as a hospitality company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Owned and Leased Hotels, Americas Management and Franchising, ASPAC Management and Franchising, EAME/SW Asia Management and Franchising, and Apple Leisure Group segments. The company manages, franchises, licenses, owns, and leases portfolio of properties, consisting of full-service hotels, select service hotels, resorts, and other properties, including timeshare, fractional, residential, vacation, and condominium units.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Hyatt Hotels (H)
- Energy Transfer Raises Guidance, But Stock Lower On Revenue Miss
- Papa John’s Falls Flat On Earnings, Shares Set To Rise
- eBay or Etsy: Which Is The Better Buy?
- Mid-Caps CommScope, Dycom Outperform Broader Telecom Industry
- Paypal Shows Promise With Strong Buy Rating
Receive News & Ratings for Hyatt Hotels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyatt Hotels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.