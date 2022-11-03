i3 Energy Plc to Issue Dividend of GBX 0.14 (LON:I3E)

i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, November 2nd, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th will be given a dividend of GBX 0.14 ($0.00) per share on Friday, December 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:I3E opened at GBX 23.90 ($0.28) on Thursday. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 24.80 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 26.77. i3 Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 10.10 ($0.12) and a 1 year high of GBX 32.70 ($0.38). The stock has a market cap of £285.06 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 487.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75.

In related news, insider Majid Shafiq purchased 206,607 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,420 ($27.98) per share, for a total transaction of £4,999,889.40 ($5,780,887.27).

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

