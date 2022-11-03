iExec RLC (RLC) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $24.67 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 11.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on November 3rd. One iExec RLC token can now be bought for $1.16 or 0.00005775 BTC on major exchanges. iExec RLC has a market cap of $101.25 million and $24.67 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20,152.35 or 0.99998922 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.60 or 0.00007943 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00006338 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00020437 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.41 or 0.00041747 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.79 or 0.00043607 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 23.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000554 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.62 or 0.00022936 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00004897 BTC.

Maiar DEX (MEX) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

iExec RLC Token Profile

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. Its genesis date was January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens. The official message board for iExec RLC is medium.com/iex-ec. iExec RLC’s official website is iex.ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 86,999,784.9808455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.08890477 USD and is up 2.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 75 active market(s) with $9,059,154.38 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

