Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Acquires 5,769 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 17.7% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,415 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,769 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $7,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Activest Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 468.8% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 182 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Atticus Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 82.1% during the second quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 244 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ITW. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $165.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $229.00 to $243.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $192.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Illinois Tool Works from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $202.00.

Illinois Tool Works Price Performance

NYSE:ITW opened at $209.57 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $195.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $197.74. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 1 year low of $173.52 and a 1 year high of $249.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a PEG ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.13.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.90 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 80.65% and a net margin of 17.49%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is currently 59.82%.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

Further Reading

