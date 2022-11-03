Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Boosts Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 608,297 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 190,449 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $6,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Ford Motor by 8.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 325,338,615 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,501,475,000 after buying an additional 26,707,784 shares during the period. Snider Financial Group grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 100,345.2% in the first quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 219,805,167 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $3,717,000 after purchasing an additional 219,586,336 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Ford Motor by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,771,739 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $418,988,000 after purchasing an additional 436,777 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,015,262 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $389,189,000 after buying an additional 372,901 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 14.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 17,002,015 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $287,504,000 after buying an additional 2,087,400 shares during the last quarter. 49.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages recently issued reports on F. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 9th. Nomura upgraded shares of Ford Motor from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $12.40 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. UBS Group cut shares of Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Benchmark decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor to $23.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.07.

Ford Motor Trading Down 2.5 %

NYSE F opened at $13.06 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $52.50 billion, a PE ratio of 5.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.42. Ford Motor has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $25.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.45.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $37.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $37.11 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 14.69% and a net margin of 5.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ford Motor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 14th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.27%.

Ford Motor Company Profile

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford trucks, cars, sport utility vehicles, electrified vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

Featured Articles

