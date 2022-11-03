Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.67 Million Position in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its stake in shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 1,136.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,603 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 46,512 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $5,673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ATO. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Atmos Energy by 29.6% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,624 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 599 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 17.1% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,037 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 2.3% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 44,873 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,362,000 after purchasing an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 10.2% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $132,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Atmos Energy by 1.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,407 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,677,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Atmos Energy alerts:

Atmos Energy Stock Performance

NYSE ATO opened at $105.55 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.12, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.55. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $88.96 and a twelve month high of $122.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $108.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $112.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.06. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 18.57%. The firm had revenue of $816.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.70 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.57 EPS for the current year.

ATO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Seaport Res Ptn restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Barclays dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $138.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Atmos Energy from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.25.

Atmos Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Atmos Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atmos Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.