Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Lowers Position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its position in Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Get Rating) by 53.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 108,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 126,367 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corteva were worth $5,848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $47,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC purchased a new position in Corteva during the second quarter valued at $26,000. Carl Stuart Investment Advisor Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $28,000. CKW Financial Group raised its stake in Corteva by 1,083.7% during the first quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new position in Corteva during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.02% of the company’s stock.

Corteva stock opened at $66.91 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $61.65 and a 200 day moving average of $58.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.74. Corteva, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.62 and a 12-month high of $68.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Corteva ( NYSE:CTVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.17. Corteva had a net margin of 10.31% and a return on equity of 7.26%. The company had revenue of $6.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Corteva’s payout ratio is 25.32%.

Corteva declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, September 13th that permits the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CTVA. Mizuho upped their price target on Corteva from $69.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 20th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on Corteva from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Corteva from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Corteva from $68.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Roth Capital raised shares of Corteva from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $67.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $69.60.

In other Corteva news, insider Audrey Grimm sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.79, for a total value of $627,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,615.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

