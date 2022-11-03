Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Raises Stock Holdings in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund grew its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR – Get Rating) by 91.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,511 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 47,890 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $7,259,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EQR. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in Equity Residential by 48.2% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 486 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. CVA Family Office LLC raised its position in shares of Equity Residential by 34.9% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, Venture Visionary Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Institutional investors own 83.92% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Equity Residential from $83.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $84.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $85.00 to $73.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $72.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Equity Residential from $70.00 to $62.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $79.94.

Equity Residential Stock Performance

Equity Residential Announces Dividend

Shares of Equity Residential stock opened at $61.85 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a PE ratio of 20.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.77. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $73.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $60.75 and a 12 month high of $94.32.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 26th were given a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 23rd. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.04%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.24%.

Equity Residential Profile

(Get Rating)

Equity Residential is committed to creating communities where people thrive. The Company, a member of the S&P 500, is focused on the acquisition, development and management of residential properties located in and around dynamic cities that attract high quality long-term renters. Equity Residential owns or has investments in 305 properties consisting of 78,568 apartment units, located in Boston, New York, Washington, DC, Seattle, San Francisco, Southern California and Denver.

