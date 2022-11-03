Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) Issues FY22 Earnings Guidance

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) updated its FY22 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.35-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $4.526, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.71 billion. Illumina also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.35-$2.50 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Illumina in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating for the company. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $245.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Illumina from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $170.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $350.00 to $240.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Illumina from $220.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $267.75.

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ILMN traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $211.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,538,760 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,340,574. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $205.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $219.98. Illumina has a one year low of $173.45 and a one year high of $428.00. The company has a market cap of $33.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,531.58 and a beta of 1.17.

Insider Transactions at Illumina

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The life sciences company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. Illumina had a positive return on equity of 5.61% and a negative net margin of 0.43%. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Illumina will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.59, for a total transaction of $108,295.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 41,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,952,314.47. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Illumina

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Illumina by 1.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 779,158 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $272,238,000 after acquiring an additional 10,708 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 240.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 258,226 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $90,225,000 after buying an additional 182,272 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 3.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 237,118 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $82,853,000 after buying an additional 7,114 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 20.5% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 214,258 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $74,861,000 after buying an additional 36,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Illumina by 1.7% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 149,991 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $52,447,000 after buying an additional 2,459 shares during the last quarter. 86.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Illumina Company Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

