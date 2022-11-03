Innovent Biologics (OTCMKTS:IVBXF) Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of Innovent Biologics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:IVBXF – Get Rating) dropped 3.9% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $3.41 and last traded at $3.41. Approximately 4,543 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 13% from the average daily volume of 4,031 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.55.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.63.

Innovent Biologics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in China. The company operates a platform for the discovery, development, and manufacture of antibody drug candidates in the fields of oncology, ophthalmology, immunology, and metabolic diseases. Its principal drug candidate is Tyvyt (sintilimab), an anti-PD-1 monoclonal antibody for the treatment of cancer, Hodgkin's lymphoma, and esophageal carcinoma.

