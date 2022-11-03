Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ) Shares Purchased by Harbor Advisors LLC

Harbor Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) by 100.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 20,000 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the quarter. Harbor Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innoviz Technologies were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Innoviz Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Innoviz Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $47,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 22,831 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after purchasing an additional 5,341 shares during the period. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 68.3% during the first quarter. Lauterbach Financial Advisors LLC now owns 38,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 15,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its position in shares of Innoviz Technologies by 33.3% in the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Innoviz Technologies alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Innoviz Technologies from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 price target for the company. Finally, Westpark Capital began coverage on shares of Innoviz Technologies in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.33.

Innoviz Technologies Trading Down 0.4 %

INVZ traded down $0.02 on Thursday, reaching $4.52. 22,474 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,270,448. Innoviz Technologies Ltd. has a twelve month low of $2.89 and a twelve month high of $8.03. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.01 and its 200-day moving average is $4.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 8.13 and a current ratio of 8.29. The company has a market cap of $613.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.52 and a beta of -0.06.

Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ:INVZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Innoviz Technologies had a negative return on equity of 41.48% and a negative net margin of 1,625.51%. The business had revenue of $1.80 million for the quarter. Equities analysts predict that Innoviz Technologies Ltd. will post -1 earnings per share for the current year.

Innoviz Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Innoviz Technologies Ltd. designs and manufactures solid-state LiDAR sensors and develops perception software that enables the mass production of autonomous vehicles. The company manufactures InnovizOne, a solid-state LiDAR sensor designed for automakers and robotaxi, shuttle, trucking, and delivery companies requiring an automotive-grade and mass-producible solution to achieve autonomy.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Innoviz Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innoviz Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.