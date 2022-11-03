Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) Given New $36.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Needham & Company LLC from $45.00 to $36.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Inogen in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $36.00.

INGN stock opened at $21.36 on Wednesday. Inogen has a 12 month low of $19.48 and a 12 month high of $40.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.85.

Inogen ( NASDAQ:INGN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.40) by $0.38. Inogen had a negative net margin of 8.03% and a negative return on equity of 5.35%. The firm had revenue of $103.38 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $100.64 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Inogen will post -1.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Inogen by 84,900.0% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,700 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,750,000. Factorial Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 10.0% in the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 32,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new stake in shares of Inogen in the 1st quarter valued at about $381,000. Finally, Sio Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Inogen by 31.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 525,438 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $12,705,000 after purchasing an additional 125,352 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and markets portable oxygen concentrators to patients, physicians and other clinicians, and third-party payors in the United States and internationally. Its oxygen concentrators are used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions.

