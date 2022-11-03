Insider Buying: Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE) CEO Acquires $1,305,625.00 in Stock

Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) CEO John H. Stone bought 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $104.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,305,625.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 64,535 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,740,680.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ALLE stock opened at $102.01 on Thursday. Allegion plc has a twelve month low of $87.33 and a twelve month high of $137.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.19. Allegion had a return on equity of 59.82% and a net margin of 13.96%. The business had revenue of $913.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $873.58 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Allegion plc will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 16th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.40%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on ALLE. Barclays cut their target price on Allegion from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Allegion in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Bank of America downgraded Allegion from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Allegion from $120.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Allegion from $98.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $118.00.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 59.0% during the 3rd quarter. Adirondack Trust Co. now owns 318 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Allegion by 172.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 322 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Allegion during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. 91.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

