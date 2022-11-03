Insider Buying: Askari Metals Limited (ASX:AS2) Insider Purchases A$528,000.00 in Stock

Askari Metals Limited (ASX:AS2 – Get Rating) insider Gino D’Anna bought 1,200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.44 ($0.29) per share, with a total value of A$528,000.00 ($342,857.14).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 14.32 and a quick ratio of 13.83.

Askari Metals Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of lithium, copper, gold, and copper-gold projects in Western Australia, Northern Territory, and New South Wales. The company holds a 100% interest in the Yarrie lithium project located in the Pilbara region of Western Australia; the Horry copper project located to the south-west of Halls Creek; the Burracoppin gold project located in the eastern wheatbelt of Western Australia; the Mt Maguire Gold and Base Metal project located in Western Australia; and the Springdale copper-gold project located in the central east Lachlan Fold Mineral Belt, Sydney.

