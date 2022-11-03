Insider Buying: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) COO Buys 2,100 Shares of Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) COO Dawn M. Cannon acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $20,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %
NASDAQ FINW opened at $9.38 on Thursday. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $120.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01.
Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.
FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.
