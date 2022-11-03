Insider Buying: FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) COO Buys 2,100 Shares of Stock

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Rating) COO Dawn M. Cannon acquired 2,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.53 per share, with a total value of $20,013.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $166,612.99. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

FinWise Bancorp Trading Up 2.0 %

NASDAQ FINW opened at $9.38 on Thursday. FinWise Bancorp has a 1-year low of $8.20 and a 1-year high of $21.86. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.55 and a 200-day moving average of $11.15. The company has a market cap of $120.86 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01.

Get FinWise Bancorp alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, September 30th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

About FinWise Bancorp

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FINW. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $111,000. TownSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the second quarter valued at approximately $112,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new position in FinWise Bancorp in the first quarter valued at approximately $150,000. 25.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FinWise Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FinWise Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.