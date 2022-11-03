Insider Buying: Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Director Acquires $997,899.00 in Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Mobileye Global Price Performance

Shares of MBLY opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $29.86.

Get Mobileye Global alerts:

About Mobileye Global

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Mobileye Global Inc engages in the development and deployment of advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving technologies and solutions worldwide. The company offers Driver Assist, which comprise ADAS and autonomous vehicle solutions that covers safety features, such as real-time detection of road users, geometry, semantics, and markings to provide safety alerts and emergency interventions; Cloud-Enhanced Driver Assist, a solution for drivers with interpretations of a scene in real-time; Mobileye SuperVision Lite, a driver assist solution; and Mobileye SuperVision, an operational point-to-point assisted driving navigation solution on various road types and includes cloud-based enhancements, such as road experience management and supports over-the-air updates.

Receive News & Ratings for Mobileye Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobileye Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.