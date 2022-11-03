Insider Buying: Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY) Director Acquires $997,899.00 in Stock

Mobileye Global Inc. (NASDAQ:MBLY – Get Rating) Director Safroadu Yeboah-Amankwah bought 47,519 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $997,899.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 47,519 shares in the company, valued at $997,899. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.
Mobileye Global Price Performance
Shares of MBLY opened at $25.49 on Thursday. Mobileye Global Inc. has a 12-month low of $25.25 and a 12-month high of $29.86.
About Mobileye Global
