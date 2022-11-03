Insider Selling: Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE) CEO Sells 1,038 Shares of Stock

Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) CEO Timothy P. Noyes sold 1,038 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.50, for a total value of $20,241.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Aerovate Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %
Shares of NASDAQ AVTE traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.05. 72,220 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 73,348. Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.74 and a 52 week high of $27.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $465.01 million, a PE ratio of -15.00 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $18.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.74.
Aerovate Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AVTE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by ($0.03). On average, sell-side analysts predict that Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -1.94 earnings per share for the current year.
Several research firms have weighed in on AVTE. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Aerovate Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 19th. BTIG Research downgraded Aerovate Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th.
Aerovate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of drugs that enhance the lives of patients with rare cardiopulmonary diseases in the United States. The company focuses on advancing AV-101, a dry powder inhaled formulation of imatinib for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, which is in Phase 2b/Phase 3 trial.
