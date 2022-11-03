Insider Selling: Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) Insider Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) insider Dinesh M. Kumar sold 30,000 shares of Alignment Healthcare stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.39, for a total transaction of $401,700.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,147,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,361,356.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Alignment Healthcare Stock Performance

Shares of ALHC opened at $13.26 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $13.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market capitalization of $2.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 1.99. Alignment Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.14 and a 52-week high of $23.35.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.20. Alignment Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 47.96% and a negative net margin of 11.20%. The firm had revenue of $366.47 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.25) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alignment Healthcare, Inc. will post -0.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alignment Healthcare

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALHC. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Alignment Healthcare in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 15.8% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 914 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare by 10.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alignment Healthcare during the first quarter worth approximately $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.12% of the company’s stock.

ALHC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Barclays lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Cowen lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $12.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Alignment Healthcare from $14.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $18.55.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc, a tech-enabled Medicare advantage company, operates consumer-centric health care platform. It provides customized health care in the United States to seniors and those who need it through its Medicare advantage plans. The company owns Medicare advantage plans in the states of California, North Carolina, and Nevada.

Further Reading

