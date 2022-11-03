Insider Selling: Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) COO Sells 4,325 Shares of Stock

Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Get Rating) COO T Mckenna Trent sold 4,325 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.17, for a total transaction of $528,385.25. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,141,929.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:FIX traded up $0.81 on Thursday, reaching $117.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,504 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,480. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.14 and a 52-week high of $124.17. The company has a market cap of $4.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.30.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 17th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 16th. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.86%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on FIX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Comfort Systems USA in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Comfort Systems USA to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 14,581 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,855 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. New Century Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 43.9% in the 2nd quarter. New Century Advisors LLC now owns 580 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,524 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $491,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comfort Systems USA by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 39,893 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,317,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and renovation, expansion, maintenance, monitoring, repair, and replacement of existing buildings.

