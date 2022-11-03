Insider Selling: Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) Director Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total transaction of $100,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 424,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,504,134.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Julie Papanek Grant also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 3rd, Julie Papanek Grant sold 5,000 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.06, for a total transaction of $100,300.00.

On Wednesday, September 21st, Julie Papanek Grant sold 613,603 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.55, for a total value of $11,382,335.65.

On Monday, September 19th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 76,725 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.57, for a total value of $1,578,233.25.

On Thursday, September 15th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 51,281 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total value of $1,171,770.85.

On Tuesday, September 13th, Julie Papanek Grant sold 87,647 shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.40, for a total transaction of $2,138,586.80.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ DAWN traded down $0.13 on Thursday, hitting $19.37. 304,484 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 788,618. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $21.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.91. Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.44 and a 1-year high of $28.35.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.60) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.49) by ($0.11). As a group, analysts predict that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. ACG Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter worth about $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the second quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Amalgamated Bank purchased a new stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 58.6% during the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 3,581 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.40% of the company’s stock.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

