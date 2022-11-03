Insider Selling: Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) Director Sells 8,748 Shares of Stock

Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI – Get Rating) Director Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.20, for a total transaction of $264,189.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,901,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,428,561.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Marc Tessier-Lavigne also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 28th, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.82, for a total transaction of $616,400.00.

On Tuesday, August 23rd, Marc Tessier-Lavigne sold 20,000 shares of Denali Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.61, for a total transaction of $632,200.00.

Denali Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of DNLI traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $30.63. 524,327 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,725. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $29.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.29. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.24 and a twelve month high of $56.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Denali Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:DNLI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.04. Denali Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 252.50% and a negative return on equity of 30.06%. The company had revenue of $52.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.66 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.50) EPS. Denali Therapeutics’s quarterly revenue was up 129.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 33,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 187,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,038,000 after buying an additional 14,000 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 446 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,358 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after buying an additional 4,795 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sectoral Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Denali Therapeutics by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc. now owns 207,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,662,000 after buying an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on DNLI shares. BTIG Research upgraded shares of Denali Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.14.

About Denali Therapeutics

Denali Therapeutics Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutic candidates for neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. It offers leucine-rich repeat kinase 2 (LRRK2) inhibitor product candidate, including BIIB122/DNL151, a small molecule inhibitor, which is in phase I and phase Ib clinical trials for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

