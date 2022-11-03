Insider Selling: Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) CEO Sells $192,437.50 in Stock

Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR – Get Rating) CEO Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.79, for a total transaction of $192,437.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 813,735 shares in the company, valued at $25,054,900.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Rami Rahim also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 3rd, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $186,375.00.

On Thursday, September 8th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.56, for a total transaction of $178,500.00.

On Tuesday, September 6th, Rami Rahim sold 6,250 shares of Juniper Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.77, for a total transaction of $173,562.50.

Juniper Networks Stock Performance

Shares of Juniper Networks stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $29.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,492,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,009,273. The firm has a market cap of $9.68 billion, a PE ratio of 23.13, a P/E/G ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $27.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.18 and a fifty-two week high of $38.14.

Juniper Networks Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of Juniper Networks

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.82%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.12%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CVA Family Office LLC raised its holdings in Juniper Networks by 72.8% during the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 250.0% during the 1st quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 700 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Juniper Networks by 455.5% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,311 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,075 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on JNPR shares. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Juniper Networks from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Juniper Networks from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Juniper Networks from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.94.

About Juniper Networks

(Get Rating)

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

Further Reading

