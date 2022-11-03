Insider Selling: Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB) Insider Sells 5,012 Shares of Stock

Seres Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) insider David S. Ege sold 5,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.93, for a total transaction of $39,745.16. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 46,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,600.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Seres Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of MCRB stock opened at $8.19 on Thursday. Seres Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $11.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a current ratio of 2.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.50 and a 200-day moving average of $4.90.

Seres Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MCRB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.58) by ($0.12). Seres Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 75.48% and a negative return on equity of 100.32%. The business had revenue of $1.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.03 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Seres Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Seres Therapeutics

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 84,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 90,359 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,532 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 54.8% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 10,668 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,775 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Seres Therapeutics by 38.4% in the 1st quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,871 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 4,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MCRB shares. Chardan Capital cut their target price on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $16.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Seres Therapeutics from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 7th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Seres Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 29th.

Seres Therapeutics Company Profile

Seres Therapeutics, Inc, a microbiome therapeutics platform company, engages in developing bacterial consortia that are designed to functionally interact with host cells and tissues to treat disease. The company's lead product candidate is the SER-109, an oral microbiome therapeutic candidate that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of clostridium difficile infection (CDI).

