Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells 2,397 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) CEO Christopher P. Comparato sold 2,397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total transaction of $50,768.46. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 263,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,575,973.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link.

Toast Stock Down 1.0 %

TOST traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, reaching $19.84. 5,484,519 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,379,928. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.13 and its 200 day moving average is $17.07. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.91 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.96.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Trading of Toast

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in Toast in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in Toast in the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,505 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toast during the second quarter worth approximately $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Toast by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TOST. Mizuho upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, October 10th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Toast to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Toast from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

Toast Company Profile

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

