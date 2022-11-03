Insider Selling: Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) Insider Sells 25,991 Shares of Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) insider James Michael Matlock sold 25,991 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.18, for a total value of $550,489.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $819,750.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Toast stock traded down $0.21 during trading on Thursday, hitting $19.84. The stock had a trading volume of 5,487,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,379,928. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.07. The firm has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.96. Toast, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.91 and a fifty-two week high of $64.05.

Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $675.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $649.63 million. Toast had a negative return on equity of 22.86% and a negative net margin of 14.83%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Toast, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TOST. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on Toast from $21.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Mizuho upgraded Toast from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Toast from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Toast from $18.00 to $20.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Toast from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.72.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TOST. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $72,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Toast by 44.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Toast during the second quarter valued at $118,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Toast by 38.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $129,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares during the period. 45.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based and digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast Point of Sale (POS), a hardware product; Toast Order & Pay, which allows guests to order and pay from their mobile devices; Toast Flex that is used for on-counter order and pay, as well as used as a server station, guest kiosk, kitchen display system, or order fulfillment station; Toast Go, a handheld POS device that enhances the table turn times through tableside ordering and payment acceptance; and Toast Tap, a card reader.

