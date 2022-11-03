Insider Selling: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) COO Sells $206,250.00 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

UserTesting Stock Performance

Shares of USER opened at $7.40 on Thursday. UserTesting Inc has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.

UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. UserTesting had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About UserTesting

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USER shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial lowered shares of UserTesting from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $7.50 in a report on Friday, October 28th. William Blair downgraded shares of UserTesting from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of UserTesting from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $8.50 to $4.50 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of UserTesting to $8.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.32.

UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.

Featured Articles

