Insider Selling: UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER) COO Sells $206,250.00 in Stock

UserTesting Inc (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) COO Matt Zelen sold 27,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.50, for a total transaction of $206,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,750. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
UserTesting Stock Performance
Shares of USER opened at $7.40 on Thursday. UserTesting Inc has a one year low of $3.31 and a one year high of $15.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.23 and a 200-day moving average of $5.24.
UserTesting (NYSE:USER – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.03. UserTesting had a negative return on equity of 46.14% and a negative net margin of 35.63%. The firm had revenue of $47.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that UserTesting Inc will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.
About UserTesting
UserTesting, Inc engages in the operation of a software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform that enables organizations to know experiences of people as they engage with products, designs, apps, processes, concepts, or brands in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its platform captures customer perspectives from targeted audiences who share their thoughts for digital, real-world, or omnichannel experiences.
