Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.65-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.68. The company issued revenue guidance of -. Insight Enterprises also updated its FY22 guidance to $8.65-8.75 EPS.

Insight Enterprises Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NSIT traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $93.51. The stock had a trading volume of 284,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 259,751. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $87.25 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.78. Insight Enterprises has a twelve month low of $81.11 and a twelve month high of $111.02. The firm has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.36.

Insight Enterprises (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The software maker reported $2.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $2.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.60% and a net margin of 2.53%. Insight Enterprises’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Insight Enterprises will post 8.68 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NSIT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Thursday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $98.00 price target for the company. Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Insight Enterprises from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Insight Enterprises in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company.

In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Holdings L.P. Valueact acquired 27,096 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $93.98 per share, for a total transaction of $2,546,482.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,150,827 shares in the company, valued at $390,094,721.46. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Pushor sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.78, for a total transaction of $191,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,825 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $557,918.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 199,572 shares of company stock worth $18,684,644 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises during the first quarter valued at $107,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,074 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 5,213.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,564 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 131.4% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $193,000 after purchasing an additional 1,020 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises by 13.5% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,910 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the period.

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

