Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells $295,000.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Insperity by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

