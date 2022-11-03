Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSP) COO Sells $295,000.00 in Stock

Insperity, Inc. (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) COO Arthur A. Arizpe sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $295,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 66,668 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,866,824. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Insperity Stock Performance

NYSE NSP opened at $114.35 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $108.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.32, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.30. Insperity, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.94 and a fifty-two week high of $125.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Insperity (NYSE:NSPGet Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a return on equity of 341.97% and a net margin of 2.55%. The company’s revenue was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Insperity, Inc. will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Insperity Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 53.33%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Insperity

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NSP. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Insperity by 294.8% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 383 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Insperity by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,164 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Investing LLC acquired a new stake in Insperity in the 1st quarter worth about $235,000. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Insperity by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,516,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Insperity by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 9,300 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $965,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NSP. Roth Capital raised their target price on Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on Insperity in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Insperity in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Insperity from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th.

Insperity Company Profile

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Featured Articles

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Insperity (NYSE:NSP)

