Insperity (NYSE:NSP) Issues Q4 Earnings Guidance

Insperity (NYSE:NSP – Get Rating) issued an update on its fourth quarter earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.87-0.98 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.84. Insperity also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $5.23-$5.37 EPS.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Insperity from $131.00 to $139.00 in a report on Tuesday. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Insperity in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a strong-buy rating on the stock. William Blair restated an outperform rating on shares of Insperity in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Insperity from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Insperity from $138.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th.

Get Insperity alerts:

Insperity Price Performance

Shares of NSP traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $114.39. 166,345 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 201,019. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $108.30 and a 200-day moving average of $104.33. Insperity has a one year low of $83.94 and a one year high of $125.52. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.33, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.11, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13.

Insperity Announces Dividend

Insperity ( NYSE:NSP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $1.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Insperity had a net margin of 2.63% and a return on equity of 472.09%. Insperity’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Insperity will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 8th. Insperity’s payout ratio is 53.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total transaction of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at $3,115,641.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Daniel D. Herink sold 5,000 shares of Insperity stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.10, for a total value of $575,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,069 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,115,641.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul J. Sarvadi sold 36,438 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.68, for a total value of $4,397,337.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 541,983 shares in the company, valued at $65,406,508.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 87,864 shares of company stock worth $10,231,244. 6.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Insperity by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,160 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,727,000 after acquiring an additional 3,589 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in Insperity by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $556,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Insperity by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 103,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,434,000 after buying an additional 2,942 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Insperity by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 13,067 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,312,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its position in Insperity by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,164,000 after buying an additional 1,740 shares in the last quarter. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insperity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Insperity, Inc provides human resources (HR) and business solutions to improve business performance for small and medium-sized businesses. The company offers its HR services through its Workforce Optimization and Workforce Synchronization solutions that include a range of human resources functions, such as payroll and employment administration, employee benefits, workers' compensation, government compliance, performance management, and training and development services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Insperity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Insperity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.