Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to Post FY2024 Earnings of $1.64 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts (NASDAQ:ICPT)

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) – B. Riley upped their FY2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, November 1st. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $1.64 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.43. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Intercept Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is $6.26 per share.

ICPT has been the subject of several other reports. SVB Leerink cut their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals to $22.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.08.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

ICPT stock opened at $15.51 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.59. The stock has a market cap of $462.20 million, a PE ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.14. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $10.81 and a one year high of $21.25.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). The company had revenue of $100.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $94.85 million.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intercept Pharmaceuticals

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 21.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,389,249 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,873,000 after acquiring an additional 417,490 shares in the last quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 144.3% during the first quarter. Eventide Asset Management LLC now owns 800,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $13,016,000 after buying an additional 472,556 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 645,069 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,909,000 after buying an additional 24,398 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 10.4% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 478,923 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,792,000 after buying an additional 44,956 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 422,440 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,873,000 after acquiring an additional 43,380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.00% of the company’s stock.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics to treat progressive non-viral liver diseases in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company markets Ocaliva, a farnesoid X receptor agonist used for the treatment of primary biliary cholangitis in combination with ursodeoxycholic acid in adults.

