Interchange Capital Partners LLC Boosts Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 493.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,573 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,634 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF comprises 2.4% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,113,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,022,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,167,039,000 after acquiring an additional 5,158,468 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 99,605.0% during the 1st quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,802,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after acquiring an additional 4,797,972 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,069,792,000 after acquiring an additional 2,140,804 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 234.5% during the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,702,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894,579 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $1.50 during trading on Thursday, reaching $374.85. 232,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,531,876. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $349.53 and a 1-year high of $482.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $382.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $396.76.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

