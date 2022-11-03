Interchange Capital Partners LLC Buys 307 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 14.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,368 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $466,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cooper Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 6,813 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,845 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 264,959 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $58,760,000 after purchasing an additional 41,771 shares in the last quarter. BCK Partners Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $2,717,000. GFS Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Visa by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. GFS Advisors LLC now owns 3,168 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the 1st quarter worth $358,000. Institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Visa Price Performance

Shares of V stock traded down $4.83 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $196.12. The stock had a trading volume of 309,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,594,435. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $192.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $370.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.00, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.96.

Visa Increases Dividend

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to buyback $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 11th will be issued a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. This is a boost from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 10th. Visa’s payout ratio is 21.46%.

Insider Transactions at Visa

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total transaction of $1,080,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 153,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,699,660. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have commented on V. UBS Group lifted their target price on Visa from $292.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Citigroup dropped their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Visa from $239.00 to $204.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Visa from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.14.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Further Reading

