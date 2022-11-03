Interchange Capital Partners LLC Cuts Position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 66,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. iShares Gold Trust accounts for about 2.6% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $2,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in iShares Gold Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 59.24% of the company’s stock.

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Gold Trust stock traded down $0.10 on Thursday, hitting $30.96. The company had a trading volume of 400,047 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,453,934. iShares Gold Trust has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $39.36. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $31.86 and a 200-day moving average of $33.54.

About iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

