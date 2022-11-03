Interchange Capital Partners LLC Invests $324,000 in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF (NYSEARCA:GNR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 6,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. grew its position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 16.9% in the first quarter. Strategic Capital Advisers Inc. now owns 4,807 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares in the last quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 81,186.4% in the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 512,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 512,286 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 65,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,133,000 after purchasing an additional 4,038 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF during the 1st quarter worth $4,769,000. Finally, Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF in the 1st quarter worth $248,000.

SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA GNR traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $54.23. 2,131 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 470,554. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.24. SPDR S&P Global Natural Resources ETF has a 1-year low of $47.17 and a 1-year high of $65.66.

