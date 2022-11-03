Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,273 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF makes up 1.0% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. MV Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Capital Investment Counsel Inc acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $36,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $94.90. The company had a trading volume of 458,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,729,615. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a twelve month low of $86.40 and a twelve month high of $121.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $96.77.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

