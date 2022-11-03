Interchange Capital Partners LLC Lowers Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,652 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $418,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 0.6% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 108,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,697,000 after acquiring an additional 671 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 6.1% in the first quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 72,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after buying an additional 4,169 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 649,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,271,000 after buying an additional 119,599 shares during the period. Symmetry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 112.0% in the second quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC now owns 69,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,341,000 after buying an additional 36,447 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 7.0% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 6,724 shares of the company’s stock worth $418,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In related news, Director Herbert A. Allen III purchased 33,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, Director Herbert A. Allen III bought 33,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $60.18 per share, with a total value of $1,997,976.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,054 shares in the company, valued at $5,961,069.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Henrique Braun sold 11,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $728,313.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 22,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,468,981.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.98% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.2 %

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $64.00 target price on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $62.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $63.00 price target on shares of Coca-Cola in a report on Friday, October 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

Shares of KO traded up $0.14 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $58.95. The company had a trading volume of 313,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,484,347. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $58.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $254.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.59, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.57. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52-week low of $52.28 and a 52-week high of $67.20.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 30th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.86%.

Coca-Cola Profile

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.