Interchange Capital Partners LLC Reduces Stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC reduced its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.8% of Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 14,046.3% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 6,952,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 6,903,604 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4,521.8% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 743,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 727,469 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter valued at $72,762,000. Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter valued at $40,957,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 519.8% in the first quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 347,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,783,000 after purchasing an additional 291,423 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS:QUAL traded down $3.14 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $109.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,541,275 shares. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $71.96 and a 1 year high of $88.63. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.64.

