Interchange Capital Partners LLC Trims Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Interchange Capital Partners LLC decreased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,933 shares of the company’s stock after selling 574 shares during the period. Interchange Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Financial Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 166.7% during the second quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Costello Asset Management INC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

Shares of IJH traded up $0.79 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $237.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,075. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 52 week low of $217.39 and a 52 week high of $292.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $235.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $240.72.

iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

