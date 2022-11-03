International Biotechnology Trust (LON:IBT) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $654.63

International Biotechnology Trust plc (LON:IBT – Get Rating) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 654.63 ($7.57) and traded as high as GBX 657 ($7.60). International Biotechnology Trust shares last traded at GBX 655 ($7.57), with a volume of 32,678 shares trading hands.

International Biotechnology Trust Stock Up 3.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 0.00, a current ratio of 0.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.90. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 653.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 654.39. The company has a market capitalization of £275.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76.

About International Biotechnology Trust

International Biotechnology Trust plc specializes in investments in development stage and late stage companies. The majority of the fund's assets are generally invested in smaller and mid-capitalization quoted companies, with a minority in larger capitalization quoted companies. It makes long only investments.

