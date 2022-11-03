International Money Express (NASDAQ:IMXI) Sees Large Volume Increase

International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMXI – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 32,001 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 91% from the previous session’s volume of 369,359 shares.The stock last traded at $24.38 and had previously closed at $25.65.

IMXI has been the subject of a number of research reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of International Money Express to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Northland Securities raised their price objective on International Money Express from $26.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th.

The stock has a market cap of $938.29 million, a PE ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.01 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.37. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50.

International Money Express ( NASDAQ:IMXI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. International Money Express had a return on equity of 40.21% and a net margin of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $136.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $133.10 million. On average, research analysts expect that International Money Express, Inc. will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other International Money Express news, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $888,439.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other International Money Express news, Director Adam P. Godfrey sold 150,000 shares of International Money Express stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.33, for a total value of $3,799,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,869,591 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,356,740.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Joseph Aguilar sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.10, for a total transaction of $627,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 35,396 shares in the company, valued at approximately $888,439.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 272,419 shares of company stock valued at $6,878,378 in the last three months. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IMXI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Money Express in the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in International Money Express in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in International Money Express during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of International Money Express during the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of International Money Express in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. 84.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

International Money Express, Inc, through its subsidiary, operates as a money remittance services company in the United States, Latin America, Mexico, Africa, Central and South America, and the Caribbean. The company offers remittance services, which include a suite of ancillary financial processing solutions and payment services; and online payment options, pre-paid debit cards, and direct deposit payroll cards.

